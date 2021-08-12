Nigeria: Ravine Sinks Three Buildings, Threatens Others in Akwa Ibom

Uyo — Three buildings have collapsed while others are being threatened by the fast encroaching ravine along Ikpa Road in Itu Local Government Area, near Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State's capital.

People living around the area have cried out to the state government to intervene and save the residents from the threatening ravine.

A Councilor Representing Ward 14, Oku 3, Mr. Mmenyene Abasi Michael Okon, said the erosion constitutes a big challenge to the community, adding that in order to prevent visitors from falling into the ravine, the youths mobilised themselves to keep vigil in the area just to direct people to the save corner.

"We woke up to see this disaster. We have tried our efforts to organise the youths to stand here and control the vehicles going to, Uyo City Polytechnic, Barracks Roads, Calabar-Itu and many other places.

"The students cannot have access to receive lectures in their schools here. So Keke stops here and then the youths will direct them on how to go to the other side so that they will not fall into the ravine.

"I have personally spent four nights here because when it happened some people did not know. So by putting the light on we have been able to save a lot of people from driving into the ravine. This is how far we have gone.

"We have taken video clips and pictures of the ravine and send to the state government and I believe that Governnor Udom Emmanuel has seen it."

One of the tricycle operators, Mr. Joseph Umah, said that he hardly went home since the problem started because there was no road.

Umah added that would call his wife to come collect money from him because he could not drive his tricycle through the ravine.

He said: "Since this incident happened I have never entered my house in the afternoon because there is no road for me to pass. I tried Urua Ikpa side, even that one there is a problem. My family used to come here and collect money from me. So, government should do something about this road."

Another resident, who identified himself as Effiong called on the state government to intervene in order to save lives, adding that the district contributed largely in returning the state governor for another term.

"I'm happy when I see journalists coming to focus on our road. Our road is not good. So, we are begging this government to come to our aid and fix the road because we contributed in returning the present administration to power but see now our road is not good enough," he said.

Reacting, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh, said there is nothing the state government could do now until the rains stop.

Udoh said that the engineering drawings for the road have been completed for work to commence on the road immediately the rainis over and appealed to the residents to show understanding with the state government.

"There is nothing we can do now. We can't start work until after the rain because there is no equipment that can enter that place for now. I have explained this severally to the people that even if there is money, there is nothing we can do now," Udoh said.