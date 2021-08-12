Nigeria: COPE Launches Prosthesis Store for Breast Cancer Survivors

At the launch of the prosthesis shop in Ikeja area of Lagos by the Care Organisation Public Enlightenment (COPE), a handful of breast cancer survivors reminisced about their pitiful ordeals following their diagnosis with breast cancer and mastectomies afterwards.

While a few recollected how as young girls they couldn't wait to attain puberty and have shape and boobs like the big girls, others narrated how fortune smiled on them again through COPE after years of living without breasts, a woman's asset.

One of such women is Mrs. Anita A. (not real name). She sees COPE as a burden bearer of cancer patients in Nigeria, describing it as a foundation that understands what every breast cancer patient goes through, especially during treatment.

For Anita, the CEO of COPE, Mrs. Ebunola Anozie, has been a rare support for her and several others. "You can even call her at midnight and she will pick up her phone and attend to you. For those who have finished treatment but still want to keep checking their status, there is a free ultrasound scan for all members.

"Sometimes, women run out of money because the medication is expensive. She could find people or organisations that would be of help to complete the treatment. Treatment in most cases can cost nothing less than N4 million, and it can be as high as N10 million."

She narrated how in 2015 she was diagnosed with cancer. "Thank God, I was not in a terrible situation. I was in stage one when my husband discovered it. After the treatment, one doctor introduced me to this place. And since then I have continued to derive joy here, encouraging others."

"Breast cancer is not a death sentence", Anita declared, adding that early detection is the key. According to her, she has taken a lot of proactive steps in her lifestyle; she makes it a part of corporate social responsibility to do enlightenment in church, in her business group, and anywhere she finds herself.

While bemoaning the loss of her friends to cancer, she admired Anozie's resilience and consistency in lending a hand.

"She is constantly available to help. That is the beauty of COPE. There are some people here whose husbands have left them, and some who were supposed to get married and their fiances left because they had their breasts removed."

Having given some breast cancer survivors free prosthesis at the event, the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the foundation and fertility expert, Prof. Osato Giwa-Osagie, expressed much pleasure to be associated with COPE.

He added: "I am proud of this organisation. Without being tele-guided, Anozie has been doing well. NGO development is a long-distance race.

"Today we are launching the breast prosthesis and brassiere. A big problem in the treatment of breast cancer among women is the thought of removing the breast. This is attractive because it is a removable thing. It has no problems like implants."

According to Giwa-Osagie, people can be self-conscious about breast matters. "Hence, COPE has brought in the brassiere and the prosthesis so that when the surgeon is telling a woman, I am going to remove your breast, he will also tell her that we have what you can wear so that people will not know that you have had a mastectomy."

The fertility expert mentioned that they have been on this project for two years, especially on how to get funds and bring the products to Nigeria. "That is typical of Anozie. She is steady. I am very happy to be part of the organisation.

"We have women who have been survivors for more than 20 years. Some are up to 30 years old that I know. The outlook is getting better because of earlier diagnosis and, again, micro diagnosis. Examination of the breast regularly is far more important."

Addressing newsmen, Anozie recalled in 1995 when she kicked off the organisation and was tagged jobless. "Today, God has vindicated what we are doing, and we still stand tall doing what we are doing and impacting the lives of Nigerian women.

"Just like if you lose a leg, you have a prosthetic leg, when a woman has her breast removed, instead of walking awkwardly with one breast, we have this.

"We thank Variant Advisory's CEO, Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi, Mrs. Yemisi Ayeni for sponsoring this project, and support from Access Bank. Now, people don't need to worry about what to wear when they lose a breast and not being able to wear something that is admired.

"Breast cancer is not a death sentence, if detected early. We do a free breast ultrasound scan examination. We have volunteer experts who come here, because we have up to four machines. Most of the people you saw outside are survivors because they came early.

"All I am asking is, let the government come out and support cancer patients by ensuring we have comprehensive cancer centres. We don't have one yet in Nigeria. Let them also help the doctors. We have brain drain in Nigeria because of the kind of health system we operate.

"We are appealing to the government to do the needful because not many people can afford this treatment. Let us encourage organisations that are creating awareness and helping women. Have your breast screened every month."

With statistics showing that one out of 12 women will have breast cancer, the CEO lamented that the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria didn't make it easy for COPE to import the products. Accordingly, she said the foundation ought to have been given a waiver due to the nature of the ailment the importation aims to address.

Meanwhile, Anozie enlightened survivors that prosthesis could be used for three years or more, if handled very well and washed with care.

She recommended: "Always have your breast examination done. Go for a mammogram once you are 40. Have a doctor that can tell you how many times and how possible you can do it in your lifetime, especially when you have a history of breast cancer."