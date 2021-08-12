Gambia: A Crisis Between KMC and Ministry of Regional Government That Should Not Have Happened

The Country has a Central Government under executive authority and regional government under Councils.

It has also other structures of administration like the National Assembly and the Judiciary,

Each authority has an administration and management under its service . The Central Government has the Public Service, The National Assembly has the National Assembly service, etc

Section 166 of the Constitution states :

( 1) Subject to an Act of the National Assembly, the public service of The Gambia shall comprise the civil service as established immediately before this Constitution comes into force and the offices declared elsewhere in this Constitution to be offices in the public service.

(2) Subject to this Constitution, Acts of the National Assembly may provide for the establishment and regulation of separate public services of The Gambia (which may include common services for the staff of local government authorities or the staff of Public Enterprises). Any such Act shall include provision for -

(a) the appointment or election of a competent authority for the administration of the particular public service;

(b) the functions and membership of the service, and may provide for an appointing authority other than the Public Service Commission for the service. Any such particular public service shall form part of the public service of The Gambia."

The Local Government Act provides for the creation of a Local Government Service under a Local Government Service Commission.

The service rules should guide who appoints and who reprimands violators of service rules.