Liberia: PUL Appoints Planning Committee

September 30, 2021 will officially make the Press Union of Liberia 57 years since it was established to push for the rights of its members.

In this direction, the Union has appointed individuals as preparatory Committee to before the September celebration.

Those appointed are: Ms. Melody Mezay- Ketter--Chairperson, Mr. Emmanuel Kortu- Co-chair, Alvin Worzi- Secretary, Jackson Prince Foyofayiah, Christopher Sellee, Rose Yassah Stublefield.

Others are: Mr. Moses Kollie Garzeawu, Gbatemah S. K. Senah, Victoria Flomo, Kekura Kamara- Advisor. Meanwhile, the PUL has also constituted an on the ground coordinating Committee charged with working with the Monrovia-based preparatory team.

A release named them as: Tokpa Tarnue, Arthur Kowah, Samuel Boley, Emmanuel Sowah, Saah Pongay, Quiqui Miller, and James Kwabo.

Founded in Monrovia on September 30, 1964, the Press Union of Liberia is the umbrella organization serving Liberian media professionals and institutions.

It is now initiating reforms on journalists' welfare & protection, legal operating environment of the media, and content development through capacity enhancement interventions aimed at improving the output of news organs in Liberia.

Journalists will in the lead up to the celebration increase their attention on the great people of Lofa, their leaders and Non- governmental Organizations on problems confronting the region.

Lofa is a north-western highland region, revered for its brilliance in agriculture, wide hurting and rich traditions rooted in respect for inhabiting tribes.

The region has challenges with roads, education and healthcare as being experienced in most parts of the Country.

PUL President Charles Coffey has expressed confidence in members of committees, urging them to ensure the full execution of their responsibilities.