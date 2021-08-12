South Africa: Draft National Infrastructure Plan 2050 Gazetted for Public Comments

12 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The draft National Infrastructure Plan 2050 (NIP 2050) has been gazetted for public comment by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The plan was gazetted on Tuesday following six months of preparation by Infrastructure South Africa working with sector specialists and stakeholders.

The NIP 2050 recommends a focus on strengthening the performance of state-owned enterprises, sector specific regulations, state capacity and private participation in public infrastructure delivery and management.

In a statement, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure described the plan as critical to the country achieving its long-term economic and social goals.

"The NIP 2050 will ensure that the foundations for achieving the National Development Plan (NDP) vision for inclusive growth are supported. The NIP 2050 offers a strategic vision and plan that links top NDP objectives to actionable steps and intermediate outcomes.

"The aim is to promote dynamism in infrastructure delivery and address institutional blockages and weaknesses that hinder success over the longer term. Additionally, the NIP 2050 will guide the way to building stronger institutions that can deliver on infrastructure related aspirations of the NDP," the department said.

According to the department, the first iteration of the NIP 2050 will focus on the critical network infrastructure sectors of energy, freight transport, water, and digital communications while the second-round NIP 2050 will extend to distributed infrastructure and related municipal services.

Written submissions should reach the department on or before 17 September 2021.

Submissions must be addressed to the Chief Director: Infrastructure and delivered by hand to DPWI, 256 Madiba Street, Pretoria Central, Pretoria or e-mailed to NIP2050Inputs@dpw.gov.za.

A copy of the gazette can be found at http://www.publicworks.gov.za/PDFs/44951_10-8_PublicWorksInfras.pdf.

