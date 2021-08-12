Namibia: AR Takes Legal Action

THE Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement, through its lawyer Kadhila Amoomo, on Wednesday night wrote to the minister of urban and rural development, Erastus Uutoni, to ask whether his office has the intention of implementing Section 92 of the Local Authorities Act.

This section deals with the failure of local authority councils to exercise or perform its powers, duties and functions.

This comes after the inspector general of the Namibian Police, Sebastian Ndeitunga, earlier on Wednesday said the police would take over Windhoek's city council and govern it, because councillors are failing in their duties while collecting huge salaries.

Ndeitunga said this at Otjomuise's Agstelaan and Babylon informal settlements in Windhoek.

Amoomo has given Uutoni five days to respond, or the AR will approach the High Court for an order to compel his office to respond.