Nigeria: Zulum Optimistic Insurgency Will End

12 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Wednesday in Monguno town said he is optimistic insurgency will end in the North East.

The governor who made the remarks while inspecting General Hospital, Monguno, said the federal government's troops are intensifying efforts to bring the insurgency to a stop in the region.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed the immediate suspension of 19 absentee health workers at the hospital and upgraded the salaries of those at work.

He said: "All qualified health workers will receive an increase of 20% of their salaries for the next one year when it is expected that insurgency will be over."

The governor pledged to build 15-number two-room houses at the hospital and said all the drugs and equipment required by the hospital will be supplied within a week while additional officials will be employed.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Officer, Isa Akinbode had complained of inadequate personnel and lack of a functioning laboratory.

In a related development, the governor paid an unscheduled visit at a secondary school in Monguno where the teachers complained of lack of classroom furniture and fence.

The governor said more teachers will be employed for the school while displaced persons living around the school will be relocated to avoid encroachment.

