Nigeria: Court Remands 8 Over Kidnap of Ex-Minister's Son

An Oyo State magistrate court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan the state capital, has remanded eight suspects at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo for allegedly kidnapping Adedayo Adewole, the son of a former Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole.

The chief magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, who presided over the case refused to hear the plea of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction.

Daily Trust reports that the suspects are Mustapha Samsun, Shamsudeen Musa, Umaru Abubakar, Yakubu Samaila, Mohammed Abubakar, Suleiman Dauda, Nura Musa and Sanda Usman.

Our correspondent reports that the son of the minister was allegedly kidnapped by the suspects at his father's farm at IFA Integrated Farm, Iroko Village, Ibadan, on June 18, 2020.

The judge ordered that the suspects be remanded while waiting for advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case till Sept. 27.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye, had earlier told the court that the defendants and others at large allegedly conspired to kidnap their victim and collected the sum of N22 million ransom.

Opaleye said, "The herders allegedly kidnapped Adedayo while on his father's farm for the purpose of collecting ransom and demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom from Adejare Adewole for the release of Adedayo."