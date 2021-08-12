Zimbabwe: Belarus Investors Win Tender for 100 Megawatt Solar Plant

12 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has handed over vast swathes of land in Norton to a Belarusian company which intends to set up a 100 megawatt solar power plant.

Presenting a post cabinet media briefing Wednesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the 100-megawatt solar power plant will be funded at US$125, 5 million.

"The renewable energy will be implemented on a 25-year Independent Power Producer (IPP) basis and will involve a power purchase agreement with the Zimbabwe electricity transmission and distribution company," Mutsvangwa said.

"The power generated by the plant will be introduced on to the national grid and complement power generated by the thermal power plants. Land for the projects has since been identified in Norton. The implementation of the project is subject to the signing of the double taxation and bilateral investment protection and protection agreements between the government of Zimbabwe and Belarus.

The project is to be part of the government's engagement and re-engagement efforts," she said.

She said cabinet also approved the Joint Venture Partnership between ZMDC, SIM SEA Pvt Ltd, and Honghua International on the resuscitation of operations at Angwa Shaft Mine and the processing of the Dump at Chidzikwe.

SIM SEA Investments and Honghua International will inject capital amounting to US$20.25 million dollars which will cover the procurement of plant and equipment for dump re-treatment and shaft resuscitation.

"The project will create 500 jobs for locals, and Zimbabwe will benefit from technology transfer and US$200 million in foreign currency generation over ten years," Mutsvangwa said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X