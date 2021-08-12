Zimbabwe: Tongaat Records 31 Percent Sales Increase

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed agro-industry giant, Tongaat Hullets (TH), has reported a healthy 31% surge in sugar sales this year, crediting the increase to current economic policies which it says have helped ease inflationary pressure while improving the exchange rate stability.

Since last year, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been undertaking a raft of measures which include the mopping up of excess liquidity and introduction of the Foreign Exchange Auction system among other measures.

These have resulted in relatively slowing down inflation and improving trade among other notable improvements.

Presenting the trading update for the first quarter ended June 30 2021, THZ chairman, Canaan Dube said the period under review was characterised by positive economic indicators.

"Annual inflation continued on a downward trajectory to 107% by 30 June 2021. The Zimbabwe dollar exchange rate has been relatively stable and industry continued to transact in multi-currencies on the local market, ensuring improved foreign currency liquidity within the formal economy. Total industry sugar sales into the domestic market for the quarter at 86 843 tons were 31% above the same period prior year," Dube said

He attributed the performance to a combination of strong demand and the non-repeat of supply containment measures implemented in prior year to curb then existing speculative trading on account of price distortions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Price realisations in both local and foreign currency on the local market remained ‑firm in current purchasing power terms," said Dube.

The remarks coincided with total foreign exchange auction allotments reaching US$44 million this week.

Demand for foreign currency rose with a total 1 092 bids being submitted up from around 600 bids which were submitted for most part of the year's first half.

Raw materials, machinery and equipment needs were allotted US$14 million and US$7,9 million respectively on the main auction platform.

The two priorities were also allotted US$2, 3 million and US$2,5 million on the Small to Medium Enterprises auction platform.

The SMEs platform received US$10, 7 million while the Main Auction received US$33,3 million.

Meanwhile, during the first quarter, THZ delivered 7 000 tons of maize to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), significantly improving food security in the region.

In addition, 1 216 tons of seed maize was produced in partnership with the country's major seed house, SeedCo while a total of 700 hectares are currently under winter wheat and sugar beans.