Nigeria: ALGON Crisis Deepens, As Faction Refuses to Vacate Office

The protracted crisis rocking the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) heightened as the Hon. Alabi Kolade-led faction refused to allow the Interim Management Commission (IMC) of the association to assume office.

The IMC, led by Hon. Abdullahi Maje, told reporters on Wednesday in Abuja that they could not resume office on Tuesday despite a Federal High Court, Abuja, order.

He said upon resuming duties in the office, the IMC was harassed by the other faction.

He said the order was dated August 6 and issued by Justice H. Mu'azu, with Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CV/C3/378/2021.

Maje said upon receiving the court order, the acclaimed secretary-general of the association, Hajiya Binta Bello, and security operatives who were reportedly sent to stop his officials, denied involvement in the situation.