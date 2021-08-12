Nigeria: ALGON Crisis Deepens, As Faction Refuses to Vacate Office

12 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The protracted crisis rocking the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) heightened as the Hon. Alabi Kolade-led faction refused to allow the Interim Management Commission (IMC) of the association to assume office.

The IMC, led by Hon. Abdullahi Maje, told reporters on Wednesday in Abuja that they could not resume office on Tuesday despite a Federal High Court, Abuja, order.

He said upon resuming duties in the office, the IMC was harassed by the other faction.

He said the order was dated August 6 and issued by Justice H. Mu'azu, with Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CV/C3/378/2021.

Maje said upon receiving the court order, the acclaimed secretary-general of the association, Hajiya Binta Bello, and security operatives who were reportedly sent to stop his officials, denied involvement in the situation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X