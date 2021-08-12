Nigeria: Kidnapping - 8 Regain Freedom in Ekiti After Ransom Payment

Kidnappers on Wednesday released eight persons after payment of ransom in Ekiti State.

Those released included the wife and daughter of a man killed on Ewu-Ayetoro road on Friday.

The man had come from Lagos to attend a funeral in the state. The man, who was returning to Lagos with his wife daughter was waylaid and killed, and his wife and daughter abducted.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer,

PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the kidnappers have released the woman and her daughter.

Abutu said the combined efforts of the police and the Amotekun security network paid off for the release of the people from the kidnappers' den but he did not confirm if ransom was paid.

But a source who was one of those who took the money to the kidnappers for ransom said the abductors threatened to kill their victims if the money was not complete.