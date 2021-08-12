Nigeria: Are Confident Team Nigeria Will Make Podium Finish in Future Olympics

A former Director of Grassroots Sports, Dr. Ademola Are, has expressed his optimism that Team Nigeria will make podium finish in future Olympic Games while stating the positive sides of their participation at the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games.

It will be recalled Nigeria secured two medals from long jump and wrestling while finishing the Games on 74th position.

"Over 200 countries took part in the games and we should realize that some of these countries have invested in their facilities and athletes in multiple fold. They also have edge technically and exposure.

"The efforts of the sports ministry were evident in Tokyo. We had our sprinter in the final of the 100m for the first time in over 20 years and we made impact in wrestling, we were in the final of the Hammer event while we maintained strong presence in hurdles and long jump.

"In future, our athletes will be capitalizing on these to do better and that is a success story we should appreciate," he said.

Are showered praises on minister Sunday Dare for his foresight and determination to get Team Nigeria on track for good results.

"The positive results of Minister's determined efforts will manifest in no distant future. Those running their mouths should compare Nigeria's placements in sports with other government Ministries and Department Agencies (MDAS) in the world rankings despite all the challenges," Are added.