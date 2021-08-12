Nigeria: Agency Issues 21-Day Eviction Notice to Market Occupants

12 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), has issued a 21-day eviction notice to occupants of some markets in Kaduna metropolis.

In a statement on Wednes daythrough its spokesperson, Mr Nuhu Garba, KASUPDA said the area was being used for a purpose contrary to the title given for it.

It said an ultra modern pharmaceutical market would be established in that place.

"The construction of a new ultra-modern pharmaceutical market at the area is in line with the State Government's Urban Renewal, Urban Reformation and City Beautification Initiatives," it said.

It advised the affected persons operating businesses in the area who had been issued eviction notice, to comply with the directive.

KASUPDA further said that the provision of pharmaceutical market in the area was not meant to displease anybody, but for development and future generation.

It pledged to work for the well-being of residents, and therefore solicited for their co-operation and understanding.(NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X