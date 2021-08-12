South Africa: Concerns Over Potential Chronic Conditions After Burning of United Phosphorus Warehouse

The Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has resolved that there should be a thorough report looking into the human impacts and potential developments of chronic conditions as a result of the burning of United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) warehouse in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

This follows the committee's oversight visit to the United Phosphorus Limited warehouse on Wednesday to ascertain the impact of the social unrest on the environment, especially the burning of forests and warehouses, and in particular the UPL warehouse.

During the visit, the committee received a joint briefing from the Department of the Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment; the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs; Water and Sanitation; eThekwini Municipality, and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. These departments operate under the Joint Operation Committee (JOC).

The committee was presented with the background and context around the fire that burnt down the UPL warehouse from the night of 12 July 2021, highlighting the impediments that blocked the fire department's access to the warehouse.

Committee Chairperson, Fikile Xasa, said the committee was also briefed on the runoff of a cocktail of 1 600 chemicals as a result of the fire, which flowed into the Mhlanga tributary, Mhlanga estuary and onto the beach, leaving a pungent smell, discolouring the water and killing aquatic life.

The committee noted the joint departmental operation that set up a team of specialists to manage and remedy the situation, which is still ongoing.

However, Xasa said the committee raised several concerns about the contradictory reports on compliance certificates, the inventory of chemicals and cooperation with UPL.

"The pressing concern was the potential impact on the lives of people living in the vicinity of the warehouse. The committee was told in response that investigations are ongoing, and reports will be given to the committee upon completion," Xasa said.

The committee also listened to the concerns by the stakeholders present during the oversight, who voiced their experiences with water and air pollution, and the government response.

Xasa said the committee was informed of the short-term effects felt by community members, which included shortness of breath, intermittent asthma, polluted irrigation water for vegetable gardens and the closure of schools.

The stakeholders also wanted to be involved in the work of the joint departmental operating committee, as they are directly affected and interested in contributing to solutions.

The chairperson said the committee resolved that there should be a platform to enable the participation of the communities and representatives of UPL, and that stakeholders who could not be present in the meeting, should send their input to the committee in writing.

"The committee also resolved that there should be a thorough report looking into the human impacts, including potential developments of chronic conditions as a result of this incident.

"The committee also believes that discussions are required on compensation for affected community members, and that human and financial resources should be made available to respond to the recommendations from the ongoing investigations," Xasa said.