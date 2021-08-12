Zimbabwe: Gmaz Hails Mid Term Budget Review, MPs

12 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has described the recently announced Mid-term Budget review and the Monetary Policy Statement as complimentary forces which will underpin future economic growth.

Presenting the Mid-term budget review a fortnight ago, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube projected a 7,8 % annual economic growth for this year while resisting the temptation to announce any policy shifts amid the need to avoid destabilising current efforts.

Notably, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya also delivered a Monetary Policy Statement wherein he revealed that Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (ZAMCO) had repaid a total $1,2 billion loan it received from government to acquire all non-performing loans among other improvements.

Commenting on the two policy statements, GMAZ president Tafadzwa Musarara said the bold initiatives will go a long way to sustain price and exchange rate stability.

"We note with satisfaction that there is complementarity by the two statements towards consolidating and sustaining price and exchange rate stability. The two policies expose the Government's continued strenuous efforts in maintaining fiscal discipline and tight monetary conditions towards achieving macroeconomic stability," he said.

Musarara said the expected 7,8% growth in 2021 against the economic headwinds fermented by negative Covid-19 economic impact, aescs to a buoyant economy manifesting.

Musarara also leader said positive comments and acknowledgements by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the country's key economic indicators testify to prudent economic practices by government.

He said he is further thrilled by the current bumper grain harvest, particularly maize, which way exceeds the national requirement whose management by government, in partnership with private sector, confirms international best practices being executed to reward farmers and replicate the same bumper harvest in the forthcoming seasons.

"Judging from the hard work done so far by the Government and Private Sector, we look forward to good winter crop harvest. The combination of the two will sustain the current sufficient national supply levels and price stability in the meat, dairy and other related industries," added Musarara.

