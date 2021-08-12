South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Kwazulu-Natal Water Supply System

press release

KwaZulu-Natal water supply system remains above average amid weekly decline of dam levels

The Umgeni Water Supply System has recorded above average levels of 78.2%, a decline from last week's 79.3%, this is as some dams in the province see a decline for three consecutive weeks. This is according to a weekly report on the status of reservoirs issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation. Compared to a similar period last year, the Umgeni System stood at 68.4%.

Midmar Dam has declined from 95.2% to 94.6%, while the Nagle Dam has seen a minimal increase from 81.3% to 84.5%.

One of the province's largest dams, Albert-Falls, has decreased from 51.5% to 50.7%. Inanda and Hazelmere Dams stand at 89.9% and 40.8% respectively. The dams have declined from last week's 91.3% and 42.0%.

Meanwhile, the Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said dam levels are expected to increase ahead of the expected rainfall in late September and early October.

"The provincial storage capacity is presently at 68.9% from 69.4% recorded in the previous week. We are anticipating some showers in the months to come which will expectantly improve water levels in the province," Ratau said.

Ratau added that the Department noted efforts by several municipalities to augment water supply in water stressed communities.

"We commend efforts by the provincial government to help bring immediate relief to residents. You would have noted that on Monday, Premier Sihle Zikalala handed over water tankers to the Ugu District Municipality after several tankers were burnt during recent unrests on KZN," he said.

Ratau said the tanks and tankers are meant to bring immediate relief and that the Department, together with its entities, were working closely to implement bulk water projects to ensure water security for all.

Here's a look at this week's dam level status in some KwaZulu-Natal dams.

The Department of Water and Sanitation pleads with water users to use water wisely during this period as water levels are declining rapidly in the province.