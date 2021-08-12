South Africa: 'Lift the Cloud of Secrecy Over Durban Toxic Chemicals Explosion,' MPs and Community Leaders Demand

analysis

It has been exactly a month since a massive cloud of toxic chemical fumes engulfed residential areas over large parts of Durban for 12 days - but government officials and the Indian-owned UPL agrochemicals giant are still refusing to release a full inventory of the quantity and type of poisons to the public.

Jan Botha, chief executive officer of United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) South Africa, boasted on Wednesday about how big his company was on a global scale, how much money it made, how many people it employed and how concerned he was about the unfortunate impacts on people and the environment following an arson attack and explosion at the company's brand new pesticide and farm poisons warehouse in Durban on July 12.

UPL is the "fifth-biggest crop protection company in the world", he said. It has an annual turnover of $5-billion a year. It operates in 138 countries, holds 1,300 chemical patents, has a sales revenue of nearly $100-million in South Africa alone, employs 300 people in this country... etc.

But there were two crucial statistics he did not, and seemingly would not, disclose: the total quantity and full list of the more than 1,600 chemicals that poured into...