South Africa: Look Who's Back - Deputy President David Mabuza Makes a Public Appearance

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

After spending more than a month abroad, Mabuza arrived back in South Africa on Wednesday amid mounting public concern over his prolonged absence from his duties.

After a prolonged absence to seek medical treatment in Russia, Deputy President David Mabuza made his first public appearance on Wednesday when he delivered a virtual address at the fourth Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) summit, calling for the inclusion of youth and women in the country's economic recovery efforts.

In June it was announced that Mabuza had requested "a few days" of medical leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa to undertake a visit to Russia for a "scheduled medical consultation". The consultation was a "follow-up" to previous medical consultations that Mabuza had received in Russia.

Mabuza, in his capacity as chairperson of the HRDC, attended the hybrid summit on Wednesday morning, alongside the deputy chairperson of the HRDC Bheki Ntshalintshali, and the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande.

Addressing the HRDC, Mabuza reiterated that the event was taking place two days after the commemoration...

