South Africa: Cecil Revisited - Another Hwange Male Lion Shot By a Bow Hunter

analysis

The hunt was licensed, but is baiting lions and putting arrows through their bodies conservation -- or money-driven cruelty?

A magnificent male lion known as Mopane has been killed in a hunting area on the outskirts of Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park. Reliable sources say he was targeted by a bow hunter in the same area in which renowned lion Cecil was killed in 2015. Guides at the park said Mopane was as big and impressive as Cecil.

The male lion known as Mopane, allegedly killed by a bow hunter. (Photo: Supplied)

On 5 August Mopane was baited out of the park and into the Gwaai Conservancy where, six years ago, Cecil was killed by US dentist Walter Palmer, causing a worldwide outcry. Mopane was shot by a client thought to be South African, though this has not been confirmed. The operator of the hunt is said to be Chattaronga Bow Hunting Safaris, based in Limpopo. Our Burning Planet sought comment from the operator, but had not received one at the time of publication.

The 12-year-old male leaves behind the Somadada pride which now consists of two adult females and six sub-adults of about 16 to 18 months old.

Without his...