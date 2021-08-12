Namibia: Oshikango Petitions Police After Taxi-Driver Shooting

SCORES of angry residents of Oshikango in the Ohangwena region on Wednesday morning marched to the local police station where they petitioned the area's station commander.

This follows an incident in which a taxi driver was allegedly shot dead by the police, while his girlfriend was injured after also being shot.

The group called for an end to police brutality and for officers to be held accountable for innocent lives lost at their hands.

"The Namibian Constitution allows for fundamental human rights and freedom of movement, association and expression for all Namibians, but we, the community of Oshikango, feel oppressed by members of law-enforcement agencies, and consistently experience police brutality," the petition states.

Community member Immanuel Shikukwete read the petition.

"Namibians living along the Oshikango border live in fear. One can even be struck by a bullet while in one's home, because the police are always shooting.

"We can't even go outside to buy bread without being searched and humiliated with insults, name calling and physical abuse by police officers," the petition read.

The group further accused officers of working under the influence of alcohol.

Receiving the petition, Oshikango Police Station commander Sakaria Mudjanima promised the protestors the petition would be forwarded to the Windhoek police.

"I have received your petition, and I will forward it to the highest office. Thank you very much," Mudjanima said.