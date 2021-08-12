Tanzania: 'Oral Cholera Vaccination is Not Covid-19 Vaccine'

MEMBERS of the public have been urged not to confuse the Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) with Covid-19 vaccination, the Cholera Vaccine Manager, Dr Fadhil Mohammed Abdalla has said.

He urged people to go for the vaccine followed by the Covid-19 vaccine later as both have no effect on humans.

Dr Abdalla cleared the fear at a training workshop for journalists to promote the importance of completing the second dose of OCV.

He said the cholera vaccine is administered in drop form, but Covid-19 is an injection.

"Do not mislead people, and we urge people in areas identified for OCV to understand that it is not for coronavirus," he said.

He informed journalists that the intention of the Zanzibar government is to completely eradicate these 'disasters' (OCV and Covid-19) in the country, therefore he urged people to show up in large numbers in the current exercise.

In addition, Dr Fadhili urged the people to ignore rumors surrounding the vaccines, saying people spreading the rumours are trying to sabotage the development programs that benefit people.

Presenting the importance of the cholera vaccine, the head of Health Education, Ms Halima Khamis said those who complete the full dose of cholera vaccine will avoid the disease for a long time, almost three years.

Ms Halima urged people to continue following principles of protection against cholera to ensure Zanzibar completely eradicates the disease by 2028.

However, he urged journalists to encourage the community to show up in large numbers in the second phase of the cholera vaccine which started from 8/08/2021 and ending today.