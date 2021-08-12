South Africa: 'The Only Way to Honour Massacred Miners of Marikana Is for Miners to Own 51 Percent of Mines' - Xolani Dube

11 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

'Remember Marikana, 16 August 2012. Our democratic government massacred workers protesting for economic emancipation. Their blood still cries from the ground'. These words were emblazoned on a banner behind the podium at this year's Marikana commemoration.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) hosted their annual lecture on Wednesday, commemorating the ninth anniversary of the Marikana Massacre.

Speaking at the occasion, Dali Mpofu, the lawyer for the families of the slain miners, lamented that "unlike the Sharpeville massacre, unlike the Langa massacre, this was the first massacre that was perpetrated in a way by us, because in those times we could say it's the apartheid government, what do you expect?"

Mpofu said the miners at Marikana were killed for wanting to be liberated from the same colonial and apartheid shackles of the previous government.

He said what happened at Marikana was an economic turning point in South Africa and that of the world: "Marikana symbolises the real clash between the haves and the have nots."

Mpofu commended the leadership of Amcu for being "steadfast" in continuing to commemorate the massacre. "The battle against forgetting is so big," said Mpofu, adding that without commemorations, the massacre would have long been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

