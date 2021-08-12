Namibia: Oniipa Councillors Released On Bail

ONIIPA Town Council mayor David Kambonde, his deputy, Hileni Idhogela, and former chairperson of the management committee Thomas Matsi were granted bail in the amount of N$5 000 each on Wednesday.

The trio was denied bail when they appeared in the Ondangwa Regional Court on Tuesday, following their arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday.

They are accused of corruptly using their office when they defied recommendations by interview panels to employ a candidate who scored the highest marks in a job interview.

They allegedly favoured the candidate with the second-highest score.

The case has been postponed to 7 September for the accused to acquire legal representation.