Tanzania: Commodity Price Hike Riles Second Vice-President

MEMBERS of the business community and traders in the country have been warned against unjustifiable price increase of commodities, leading to rising cost of living among poor people.

Second Vice-President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla made the remarks at a special session that brought together Finance and Planning, and Trade Ministries officials, importers/big businesspeople, and tax management officials with a view to address the problem of price increase of many commodities, particularly food items.

Mr Hemed said it was unfortunate that some traders violate government guidelines and regulations on commodity prices, as price hikes lead to great inconvenience to many citizens, especially those on low income.

He explained that people have been blaming the government for price increases on food products caused by unscrupulous traders.

"We will act tough against dishonest traders," he warned.

During the meeting, the Second Vice-President directed importers to compare the prices that the traders are buying with the prices they are selling to the public to justify that there are significant differences in prices.

He urged the traders to reduce commodity prices before the government took disciplinary action against unscrupulous traders by revoking their licenses to do business in Zanzibar.

At the meeting, the Minister of Trade and Industry Development, Mr Omar Said Shaaban told the Second Vice-President that the traders had a habit of ignoring government guidelines in product pricing. "They ignore price guidelines," he said.

The Minister of State, Office of the President, Finance and Planning, Mr Jamal Kassim Ali said that the people of Zanzibar need justice and fairness in business and that the issue of raising commodity prices without following the right procedures is not acceptable.

Mr Said Bopar, one of the famous importers in the Isles, urged his fellow traders to be honest and compassionate to the people. The meeting that brought together stakeholders from various sectors came out with a resolution to review prices on some commodities, such as cooking oil, rice and wheat flour with the intention of reducing prices.