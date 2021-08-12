Nigeria: Navy Rescues 12 Sailors From Sinking Fishing Vessel Off Lagos Coast

12 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT have rescued 12 crew members on-board a sinking fishing vessel, LADY BARNARA, off Lagos waters.

The Navy said effort was ongoing to rescue the 13th crew member who was still missing as of Tuesday evening, five days after the ill-fated vessel capsized.

Investigation revealed that the vessel had developed an engine problem and sailed into a heavy storm which capsized the ship.

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, in a statement confirming the mishap said the incident occurred on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at about 11.15 pm.

Mohammed said the base intercepted a distressed call from the ship crew and that, following the message, he directed some officers of the base to carry out a search-and-rescue operation.

He said during the operation, the officers successfully rescued 12 crew members of the capsized fishing vessel alive.

According to him, the ill-fated ship belongs to SEABLESS Fishing Company Limited.

"In response to the distress call, the patrol team of the base in collaboration with some personnel of Nigerian Customs Service swung into action, leading to the rescue of 12 out of the 13 crew on-board the vessel at the entrance to Lagos barbour," he added.

Commodore Mohammed further stated that on-the-spot investigation carried out by naval officers revealed that failure of the main engine of the fishing vessel and heavy waves led to the mishap.

"The rescued crew have since been handed over to the representative of SEABLESS Fishing Company Limited, Mr Affa Azeez, and are undergoing medical treatment while a search for the missing sailor is still ongoing," he said.

