Nigeria: Banditry - Kaduna Appeals for Deployment of More Troops to Kachia Road, Others

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has appealed to the Nigeria Army to deploy more troops along Kaduna-Kachia-Kafanchan and Kaduna -Birnin Gwari roads to deal with bandits and other criminals perpetrating crimes within the area.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who made the appeal when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya paid a visit to the Government House, Kaduna on Wednesday, explained that there were security challenges along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, "But with the presence of troops on the axis, kidnapping and banditry has moved to the Kaduna-Kachia- Kafanchan axis."

She noted that the deployment of more troops on the road will go a long way in reducing the security challenges in the state as well as make the people feel safer when they ply the route.

"I will just say that, we have been lucky so far to have Operation Safe Haven for putting in their best to secure the state, especially the southern part. We have been enjoying relative peace until the recent crisis in Zango Kataf", she said.

While commending the efforts of the military, she called for the deployment of more troops to Zangon Kataf due to the recent situation and also in the Birnin Gwari area of the state.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya who informed that he was at the government house to pay respect to the governor and appreciate the support and cooperation being enjoyed by the army in the state, urged the governor not to relent in his effort.