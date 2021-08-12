Nigeria: We're Saddened Over Loss of 8 Lives in Katsina - Customs

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), and the entire staff of Nigeria Customs Service are deeply saddened by the unfortunate operation accident that resulted in the death of fellow Nigerians and injuries to others, a statement said.

Public Relations Officer of Customs, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, said "as a responsible government Agency, we are mindful of the duty of care imposed upon us to ensure the safety of our citizens. Unfortunately, our efficiency is sometimes undermined by unanticipated failures in our equipment as in this case which was caused by break failure resulting in the death of eight fellow Nigerians and injuries to others at the border town of Jibiya, Katsina state."

The statement stated that Nigeria Customs Service shares in the pains of losing the compatriots and extends heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of the deceased, the government and the people of Katsina State.

"The Service is doing all it takes to get the best treatment possible for the injured and will do what it can to ameliorate the pains of those who lost their loved ones," the statement stated.

NCS called on all well-meaning Nigerians to show understanding of the situation and offer words or actions that can help heal those in pains.