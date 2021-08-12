South Africa: World Health Organisation to Investigate High Covid-19 Death Rate in Eastern Cape

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A team from the national Health Department accompanied by experts from the WHO have started the probe into the province's sky-high Covid mortality rate.

This was announced on Wednesday by health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, who said:

"The province is very concerned with the trend of high mortality rate among those infected with Covid-19 [particularly] in the rural districts such as Chris Hani (including towns like Cradock, Middelburg and Komani), Joe Gqabi (seated in Aliwal North) and Sarah Baartman (including large parts of the Karoo)."

The team of experts was "conducting an analysis of the high mortality rate to determine contributing factors and make recommendations on reversing this trend".

The province's latest epidemiological report shows that 44% of patients admitted for Covid-19 died in hospital in the Joe Gqabi District, which has the highest case fatality rate in the Eastern Cape.

It is followed closely by the Amathole District, including large parts of the former Transkei (37.6%), the Chris Hani District (34.7%) and the OR Tambo District (around Mthatha) with 34.5%.

Patients wait outside a clinic in Aliwal North. It is usually a long wait owing to staff shortages. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)

An investigation by the Eastern Cape health department...

