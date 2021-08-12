South Africa: Inside Denel's Herculean Plan to Turn Its Fortunes Around Within Five Years

analysis

The state-owned arms manufacturer Denel plans to sell non-core and unprofitable assets and make big changes to its business model. But it also wants to approach the SA taxpayer with a begging bowl.

Denel has unveiled a turnaround strategy that it believes could help the cash-strapped, state-owned arms manufacturer return to profitability and become a sustainable business within five years.

But there's a caveat: the turnaround strategy can only work if the government agrees to throw a taxpayer-funded bailout to Denel.

Since the early 1990s, Denel has been at the centre of innovation in SA as it manufactures air-to-air missiles, stand-off weapons, surface target missiles, air defence and unmanned aerial vehicle systems. Markets in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East once relied on Denel for the supply of artillery and armoured vehicles.

But today, Denel's financial crisis is so serious that it hasn't paid full salaries to its more than 2,500 workers since April 2020. The company struggles to service its total debt of R3.6-billion and has failed to fulfil orders from customers.

A count by Business Maverick shows that from 2017 to 2020, Denel has recorded R7.1-billion in financial losses, received R2.8-billion in government bailouts, and had...