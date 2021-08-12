South Africa: Nedbank to Resume Dividend Payments After South Africa's Rosier Economic Outlook

analysis

Nedbank, the smallest of South Africa's top five banks by customer numbers, kicked off the banking results reporting season on Wednesday with the happy announcement that dividend payments would resume.

South Africa's economic growth is looking slightly rosier in 2021 than it was a year ago. A year ago South Africans had weathered almost 100 days of lockdown, 35 of them the hard lockdown of Level 5. Over the full year, the economy contracted by almost 7% and banks braced themselves for the worst, suspending dividends as per the instruction of the Prudential Authority.

Caution became the watchword and the banks reported impairment charges that ran into the billions - R7.7-billion in the case of Nedbank.

A year later operating conditions and business confidence have improved, with economic growth gaining some momentum off the low base. This has allowed Nedbank to unwind some of its provisions.

"Operating conditions in the first half of 2021 were better than we expected at the start of the year," said Nedbank CEO Mike Brown at the release of the results. "This was evident in upward revisions to GDP growth, vaccine roll-outs gathering pace, and positive developments on key reforms in SA."

The bank reported...