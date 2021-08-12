Zimbabwe: Mhangura Community Moves to End Water Woes

Boreholes are being drilled in Mhangura town, with contributions from families and local business, to end the perennial water shortages.

The settlement was built to support a major copper mine but since the mine closed two decades ago it has seen growing water challenges. The dam that forms the main supply is inadequate that the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is rationing supplies to twice a week. The town was dry for the whole of last month after a pump failure.

"So far four boreholes have been sunk by a borehole drilling company operating in the area as part of its social responsibility with the community just paying for the fuel and the borehole casings.

Speaking to The Herald after the drilling of one of the boreholes in Damba area, Mrs Mildred Ndebela, said it would serve more than 100 families in her section.

Another Mhangura resident, Mr Lancelot Dawa, said availability of water in the town was a challenge, hence the move to engage a borehole drilling company.

Although the community was forthcoming in raising the money to buy fuel and casings, there was need for well-wishers to chip in the purchase of tanks and submersible pumps.

Zanu PF provincial youth member, Cde Tafadza Chitauro applauded the community for their initiations.

Resken Constructors owner Mr Respect Hlatywayo, whose company is working in conjunction with Dartex Drilling and Insig Enterprise, said his gesture was in response to the needs of the community and a way of complimenting Government's efforts towards Vision 2030 and that of providing potable and safe water.

"We offer borehole drilling services to farmers as a way of helping revamp the irrigation sector.

"On the commercial side, we have so far sunk 147 boreholes on farms in the area while as part of our social responsibility; we are drilling at least seven boreholes in Mhangura town where water is a perennial challenge.

"The community is only supposed to provide fuel and casings while we do the rest ," he said.

The company has also drilled a borehole at Richmond Primary School in Ward Four.