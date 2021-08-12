South Africa: Minister Assures Workers of Government Assistance

Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, has assured workers that government will assist workers that were affected by the recent unrest.

"We are collating all the necessary workers' information so they can benefit from both the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Public Employment Services work-seekers database for reemployment when the Plaza resumes its operations in the near future," the Minister said on Tuesday.

Nxesi was addressing workers at Theku Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal after inspecting and assessing the damage caused during the recent looting and recent unrest in and around Newcastle, particularly at Theku Plaza.

Department of Employment and Labour Deputy Director General for Public Employment Services, Sam Morotoba, encouraged all the affected workers to register with the Public Employment Services of the department so they can be assisted when employers request workers for possible recruiting.

He further urged workers to access employment counselling services provided by the department at the Newcastle labour office.

Acting Commissioner for the Unemployment Insurance Fund, Advocate Yawa, called on workers to apply for unemployment insurance benefits, including Temporary Employers/Employees Relief Scheme.

The Minister's delegation also went to the Madadeni Business Zone.

"He encouraged employers to access the South African Special Risk Insurance Association, as recently pronounced by the President. He further urged them to apply for Reduced Work Benefit from Beneficiary Service of the Department so that those affected and working for minimal hours can access relief," the department said.