Nigeria: Bayelsa International Airport Records First Flight

Yenagoa — Commercial flight operations yesterday commenced at the Bayelsa State International Airport with the United Nigeria Airline aircraft touching down about 3:45p.m.

The aircraft, which took off from the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 (MMA2) in Lagos at exactly 3: 30p.m., had on board the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri; the airline Chairman, Chief Obiora Okonkwo; Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist in wrestling, Bayelsa-born Blessing Oborududu; King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Boladei Igali, members of the Bayelsa State National Assembly caucus, the state House of Assembly members, commissioners among other dignitaries.

A mammoth crowd of jubilant Bayelsans had thronged the airport in the morning in order to witness the historic event.

Addressing the crowd on arrival, The governor said full commercial flight would commence in two weeks based on bookings made.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor noted that the commencement of the commercial flight signalled economic development of the state-bringing Bayelsa State to the world and the world to the state.

He said: "This significant event is the culmination of the aspirations birthed by former state Governor, late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, which was eventually built by Senator Seriake Dickson, my predecessor. And it is under my administration that this project was crystallised. This is a demonstration that teamwork truly works.

"I am happy to report to you that the pilot of the United Nigeria Airline said our runway is one of the best in Nigeria. It is our determination to make Bayelsa State truly the Glory of All Lands, and we are making the state a construction site."

Diri also expressed gratitude to his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and his team whom he said worked tirelessly to bring the project to fruition.

Speaking on behalf of the state National Assembly caucus, Senator Moses Cleopas, representing Central senatorial district, congratulated the governor and the Bayelsa people for achieving the feat, lauding him for his visionary leadership.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Abraham Ingobere; Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, and Chief Obiora Okonkwo said with the airport in place, it would open a plethora of economic opportunities and place the state on the world map.

They urged Bayelsans, particularly the youths, to take advantage of the opportunities that the airport facility brings to empower themselves.