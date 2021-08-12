Nigeria: Delta Variant - We're Not in the Level of Threat Yet to Consider Lockdown - Health Minister

12 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Thursday assured that despite the presence of the Delta variant of coronavirus in the country, it is not at a level where another national shut down will be considered.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated this while speaking at the 18th edition of the weekly ministerial press briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The Minister said apart from the vaccines sourced free of charge, Nigeria has paid for about 30 million doses of Johnson & Johnson doses.

He explained that since the prices of the one-shot vaccine has dropped, the country hopes to purchase about 40 million doses of the vaccines in all.

Ehanire said the 176,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson doses have already been received while the remainder will come in batches.

He assured that the majority of vaccines used in the country will be bought by government rather than depending on those gifted to it by other countries.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, noted that the cases of COVID-19 recently sequenced in Nigeria are Delta variant, which he said had made it the dominant variant in the country.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said 2.3 percent of eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated.

