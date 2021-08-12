Nigeria: Borno Govt Rebuilt Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram - MURIC

12 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic human rights group, has again knocked critics accusing the Borno State Government of being intolerant of Christians.

Following last week's demolition of EYN church in Maiduguri, the state capital, many have criticised the state government.

The state government was criticized by Christian groups and individuals over the church's demolition, which officials said was as a result of non-compliance with reforms in the state's land administration system.

MURIC had, on Tuesday, said findings showed that the state government demolished more mosques than churches, contrary to claims that only Christian places of worship were razed.

The group said further investigations have shown that nine churches earlier destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents in December 2020, were rebuilt by the state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

In yet another statement, MURIC director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said, "Apart from the first discovery that more mosques were demolished than churches, our investigators made another shocking finding, viz, that Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has rebuilt nine churches, all of them owned by EYN, which were attacked and destroyed by Boko Haram in December 2020.

"The churches which were destroyed are in Hawul, Chibok and Askira-Uba local government areas in southern Borno. Their names are EYN LCC Ghung, EYN LCC Sangyere, EYN LCC Kirbutu, EYN LCC Tashan Alade, EYN LCC Shidifu, EYN LCC Azare, EYN LCC Kwajaffa, EYN DCC Yawa Wamdeo and EYN LCC Piyami.

"Zulum, MURIC confirmed, had visited the communities soon after the attacks, enhanced the resilience of security structures with more men and vehicles, released humanitarian aid to victims and gave directives for the reconstruction of all the nine churches.

"These findings by a team of investigators deployed by MURIC to Borno State, sharply contradict the coordinated false propaganda claiming that Borno State Government was wiping out churches in the state.

"We, therefore, urge Nigerians to ignore rumour mongers and merchants of fake news. In particular, the public must be wary of attempts by unscrupulous elements to sow the seed of discord while hiding under a religious umbrella. Above all, we enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to always investigate matters before believing them and before taking action on them."

