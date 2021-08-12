Nigeria: Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Judicial Service Commission

12 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated the newly reconstituted state Judicial Service Commission (JSC), after swearing in Ben Chukwuemeka Ezeugwu, Mr. Ifeanyi Emma Jonathan-Ogbu, and Mr. Emmanuel James Chiezue Ugwu, as members of the commission.

Inaugurating the state JSC at the EXCO Chamber of the Government House in Enugu, Ugwuanyi disclosed that the exercise was pursuant to the relevant Sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as well as the Enugu State Judicial Service Commission Law Cap. 60, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004 (as amended), "following the expiration of the tenure of the prevision commission by effluxion of time."

The governor stated that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, is the chairman of the commission while the state Attorney-General, Chief Miletus Eze, and the President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice George Chibueze Nnamani, are members by virtue of their positions (ex-officio).

The governor explained that the rest of the members were nominated and subsequently confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

He further stated that the commission has the mandate "to advise the governor in nominating persons for appointment as Chief Judge of the state; President of the state Customary Court of Appeal; Judges of the state High Court of the state, and Judges of the

state Customary Court of Appeal."

Ugwuanyi added that the commission shall have power "to recommend to the governor the removal from office of the judicial officers specified in the sub-paragraphs (iii) and (iv) above and the exercise of disciplinary control over such officers.

"And to appoint, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over the Chief Registrar and Deputy Chief Registrar of the High Court, the Chief Registrar of the Customary Court of Appeal, Magistrates, Chairman and members of Customary Courts, and all other members of the staff of the judicial services of the state not otherwise specified in the constitution, and all staff of the Judicial Service Commission." Describing the commission as "both the soul and standard-bearer of the state judicial system," the governor, who pointed out that his administration has made unprecedented investment in the infrastructure and human resource of the state judiciary with a view to enhancing its performance, told the chairman and members that "you are eminently qualified for the job."

He therefore congratulated them and expressed hope that they would strive to sustain and possibly improve on the stellar performance of the last commission.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in members, Ezeugwu thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the appointment, and pledged that "we will do our best and place the judiciary in the position expected of it as well as provided for it in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

