Nigeria: 2021 Isn Medical Lab Scientist Award Calls for Entries

The ISN has called for entries into the 2021 second edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist Award of the Year.

The ISN is an initiative powered by ISN Products Nigeria Limited, the leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, outlined the objective of the initiative including to promote excellence in the practice of medical laboratory science in Nigeria by recognising and rewarding outstanding medical laboratory scientists.

"The ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award is our way of recognisng the significant role medical laboratory scientists play in the delivery of quality healthcare through accurate testing, which is critical to proper diagnosis and treatment of patients," he added.

For years, Ofungwu continued, quality-driven medical laboratory scientists have served as the unsung heroes, carrying out their duties thanklessly and silently. "ISN is trying to ensure that these heroes get the recognition they deserve."

On eligibility for the award, the MD listed the criteria for applicants. "An applicant is required to possess requisite and relevant academic qualifications, must be working in a registered Laboratory or Hospital and must be registered with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN)."

He announced that the grand prize winner would be rewarded a cash prize N1m, capacity development training and a donation of Lab Equipment, Reagents and Consumables worth N1m to the laboratory or hospital where he or she works.

"The award is as much a recognition of the laboratory in which the scientist works as it is of the scientist," he explained.

The first runner-up will receive N750, 000 and a capacity development training while the second runner-up will receive N500, 000 and a capacity development training. Seven other finalists will receive consolatory prizes of N200,000 each.

While lauding esteemed stakeholders including the Federal Ministry of Health, the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), and the Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors (GMLD), for lending support to the initiative, Ofungwu noted that the company remains committed to advancing the cause of medical laboratory science practice by celebrating these unsung heroes for their invaluable role towards the delivery of quality healthcare in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, the Project Consultant for the Initiative, Mr. Daniel Adewuni revealed that entries would go through a rigorous assessment and grading from a distinguished panel of judges drawn from the medical laboratory science profession.

In his remarks, the National President, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, Professor James Damen who was represented by its Chairman, Lagos Branch, Olumide Fadipe lauded the company for continuing with the noble initiative noting that such gesture is testament to its commitment to excellence.

Also commenting, the Registrar/CEO, Medical Laboratory Scientist Council of Nigeria(MLSCN), Tosan Erhabor who was represented by Laboratory Manager, IVD Lab, Offutalu Paulinus commended the organisation for the initiative which has helped not only to honour practitioners for their role but assisted in enhancing their capabilities.