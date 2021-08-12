South Africa: More Than Corruption and Poor Governance It Is, Perhaps, Our Disconnection That Is the Greatest of South Africa's Ills

opinion

As a paediatric doctor in the public health system, I see the fault lines of segregation in our communities daily, and how the failure of municipal services is not experienced in the same ways by all South Africans.

I live in Msunduzi, KwaZulu-Natal, where municipal services have been steadily collapsing. As a resident, I have watched the collapse with despair. For years the municipality has been hobbling along, struggling to deliver equitable services efficiently, but it has now crossed the tipping point on account of maladministration and corruption.

A huge proportion of residents, mostly black and poor, routinely find themselves without electricity or water for days, even months, on end. A recent skills audit of municipal workers revealed that many are not suitably qualified for their jobs, with the city splashing out as much as R207-million on consultants performing core municipal tasks between July 2019 and October 2020. Rank-and-file municipal workers -- whose job it is to problem-solve and plug gaps in otherwise well-functioning municipal services -- are now overwhelmed by cascading faults that have been called in and abandoned by all parts of the municipality.

The inequality of our circumstances has shaped both the human impact of the crisis...