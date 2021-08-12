Zimbabwe: 'Local Daily Needs to Introspect'

Local daily paper NewsDay's penchant for fiction and anti-Government vitriol disguised as news has once again bared its true colours after it sought to besmirch the works of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa by blindingly claiming that she was undeserving of the award she recently received in recognition of her sterling work in serving Zimbabwe.

In typical fashion, the Alpha Media published NewsDay, that has in the past painted the name of the First Family in bad light, ostensibly to pander to the whims of its handlers, took umbrage at the fact that the First Lady was awarded the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe gold medal for her philanthropic works.

However, in spite of its anti-Government stance, the works of the First Lady, which have transformed lives beyond parochial politics, have been recognised even beyond the country's borders and embraced by even the opposition.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (in charge of communications) Mr George Charamba said the "see no good" tabloid must open its eyes and see the obvious.

"The editorial comment in today's (yesterday) issue of NewsDay, titled 'Don't take bedroom politics to national level', is as provocative and disrespectful of the First Couple as it is bawdy.

'The comment takes umbrage at Government decision to extend to the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, an award in recognition of her philanthropic and cultural work for our Nation.

"The comment brazenly goes as far as judging the First Lady's work against nameless 'deserving philanthropists' it claims 'have contributed to the development of the country better and far longer than her'.

"Who these better deserving philanthropists are, only NewsDay knows and deserves to know. Further, the paper accuses the President of 'utter abuse of office', which frivolous charge suggests the President acted singly, unilaterally and unlawfully in identifying the 25 Zimbabweans and 14 institutions who merited to be honoured at this year's National Heroes Day. All this is untrue and full of undisguised ill-will."

The decision to honour the First Lady, which was unanimous, was taken by Cabinet through the committee that is chaired by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga under the Honours and Awards Act (Chapter 10:11), promulgated by the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

"The decision on who deserves to be honoured in terms of the aforesaid law is taken by Cabinet on the recommendations of its Committee on Honours and Awards which is chaired by our Vice President, Honourable Dr CGDN Chiwenga," said Mr Charamba

The committee in turn was underpinned by an Honours and Awards Technical Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda.

"In deciding on the scope of honours and awards for any given year, Government looks at actors in key sectors and areas of our society who will have impacted positively on our Nation.

"This year's line-up of people and institutions deserving national recognition was, however, unique in that it was inaugural under the Second Republic, and thus covered a vast canvas of actors who spanned across epochs, in order to make a clear statement on those values and sacrifices we extol and hold dear for our Nation as we remould our present and shape the future with a view to inventing brave, caring, compassionate and creative society.

"Going forward, such honours and awards will be a permanent feature of our National Heroes commemorations, the prime idea being to motivate and trigger a spirit of sacrifice, excellence and service to society.

"In the same vein, these honours and awards will be open to all, regardless of epoch, colour, creed, station, gender, tribe, region or even nationality," said Mr Charamba.

To impartially serve the country, the First Lady in 2018 gave up her Chirumanzu-Zibagwe Constituency seat as she embraced her role as the Mother of the Nation responding to the needs of the people regardless of political affiliation.

Because of her outstanding works, even those in the opposition have commended her for helping the lesser privileged in society

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The focus was strictly on her philanthropic and cultural work and its impact on our society. As NewsDay will itself attest, the First Lady's efforts have touched countless lives and communities in so short a space of time.

"Above all, her calling is humanitarian; it is not political. As NewsDay knows or should know, the First Lady renounced her political role as a Member of Parliament for Chirumanzu/Zibagwe at a public meeting held in Mvuma in 2018.

"Thereafter, she has strictly trimmed her role and work to that of First Lady of our nation. The Office of the President and Cabinet hopes that one day soon, NewsDay will take an active, positive interest in the work of the First Lady so in healthy partnership, her office and the media can advance the cause of the less fortunate in our society. They deserve a helping hand," said Mr Charamba.

Over the years Alpha Media published papers have made their disdain for the First Family clear through fake news and editorials that seek put President Mnangagwa and his family in bad light.