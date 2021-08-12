South Africa: Covid Crash Course - a Walkthrough of What You Need to Know About Viruses, Variants and Vaccines

analysis

Covid variants are new versions of the virus that are smarter at surviving. But before we can understand what these changed forms mean for vaccines, we first need to go back to the basics.

Belinda Beresford is an award-winning journalist and former health and deputy news editor of the Mail & Guardian. She now lives in the United States.

While half of the population of the United States has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, South Africa has covered less than 10% of its total population, mainly as a result of not being able to procure enough vaccines. Companies can simply not produce enough shots for the world's needs, and because wealthy countries could afford to pay for vaccines before manufacturers knew how well they would work, countries like South Africa remain at the back of the queue.

In the rest of Africa, the situation is far worse. Unlike South Africa, most governments on the continent can't afford to buy vaccines directly from manufacturers. The only way for such countries to get shots is to buy them via the international procurement mechanism, Covax. This means they only have access to the brands and numbers of vaccines Covax has procured.

But hidden...