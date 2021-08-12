South Africa: Deadly Delta - Virus Variant Seen As a Downside Risk but Could Already Be a Severe Headwind

analysis

The impact of the Covid-19 Delta variant on the economy is surpassing inflation as the world's most talked about known unknown. But views on the extent to which it will pose a drag on growth diverge significantly, and there's little evidence to provide confirmation on which view may prevail.

In financial markets, it is the known unknowns that can be most disruptive because any indication - reliable or unreliable - of what could be expected often causes an outsized investor response. Such was the case late last week when Asian stock markets tanked but then retraced on speculation about the impact the Delta variant could have on the region's economic prospects.

Of late, inflation has been the most scrutinised known unknown. But last week's events highlight that it is fast being surpassed by worries about the Delta variant's possible impact on the global economy. There's a general acceptance that the Delta variant will impose a drag on the global economy, but views differ on the extent of the impact and whether it will stall growth.

As of now, there is very little evidence to go on. We have seen a deterioration in PMIs, with the US headline number coming in...