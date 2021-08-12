South Africa: Water Resilience - Aquifer and Groundwater Recharge Solutions Are Essential to Building Future Security

analysis

As the climate crisis bites, water security becomes ever more critical. Redirecting and storing excess surface water through artificial recharge or Managed Aquifer Recharge -- water banking -- is key to this future security.

Dr Shafick Adams is an Executive Manager at the Water Research Commission.

On 9 August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sounded the alarm that the challenges created by climate change are "code red for humanity"'. Water security is intricately linked to climate change. We need to find ways to build climate resilience into our water systems.

As our climate continues to change and our weather variability continues to swing between the extremes, we need to continue to develop mitigation and adaptation measures. Even when the precipitation amount does not decrease, we observe that the rainy season downpours are compressed into a few weeks and even days, resulting in localised flash flooding that overwhelms stormwater infrastructure.

Humans have developed techniques to keep some of this water for as long as possible in the landscape to ensure that they can meet their water needs. Some water infiltrates and percolates into the subsurface to aquifers, some is stored in depressions and dam walls keep some back. This...