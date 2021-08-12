Zimbabwe: Heroine Ngwenya Burial Moved to Tomorrow

NATIONAL heroine and liberation struggle stalwart Cde Jane Ngwenya, who died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last Thursday, will now be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre in Harare instead of Saturday.

Before her death, Cde Ngwenya (86) had been listed as one of the people to be honoured as part of the Heroes Day commemorations.

She was then honoured posthumously with the second highest honour, the Grand Commander Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Abednico Ncube said the body will now leave for Harare today.

"Cde Ngwenya will now be buried on Friday instead of Saturday at the National Heroes Acre. Tomorrow (today) there will be a service at her rural home in Umzingwane, where her body will lie in State, before leaving for Harare for burial on Friday," he said.

Cde Ngwenya, who served as Deputy Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare in the early 80s was involved in the formation of the Southern Rhodesia African National Congress in 1952, the National Democratic Party in 1960 and Zapu two years later.

Inspired by founding nationalists such as the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, Benjamin Burombo, late VP Joseph Msika and Josiah Chinamano, she crossed into Zambia via Botswana to join the liberation struggle where on arrival she found Cdes George Silundika and Edward Ndlovu in charge of Zapu and became one of the leaders of the party.

Besides her role in liberating the country from colonial rule, Cde Ngwenya will also be remembered for sacrificing her marriage for nationalist politics.

As a young wife in colonial Rhodesia, Cde Ngwenya used to strap her daughter, Elizabeth, on her back to attend meetings that later culminated in the liberation of the country.

NaBigboy, as Cde Ngwenya was affectionately known, grew thirstier for the country to be liberated by each day she lived under the shackles of white minority rule.

She was actively involved in the politics of the time despite having young children to look after.