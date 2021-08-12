South Africa's July Business Confidence Dips After Unrest

11 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

The July figure was the lowest reading since last October, but was far from the all-time low the index hit in 2020 soon after the Covid-19 virus made landfall.

The slight dip in business confidence in July was less severe than expected following the riots and looting that engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month and caused billions of rands of damage -- a welcome sign for an economy still reeling from the impact of Covid-19 on growth and activity.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI's) monthly measure of confidence among local enterprises fell to 93.2 in July from 96.2 in June.

The July figure was the lowest reading since last October, but was far from the all-time low the index hit in 2020 soon after the Covid-19 virus made landfall and triggered one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, limiting most business activity bar the sales of essential items.

The July figure was above the average reading for the past two years and defied expectations of a large drop due to the unrest that some estimates have said could cost the economy as much as R50-billion.

"The month-on-month negative move of 19.8 index points of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X