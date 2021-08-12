South Africa: Treatment Action Campaign Members Spend Night Outside Gauteng Premier's Office in Protest Over Collapsing Healthcare System

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

The members of the Treatment Action Campaign say they are disappointed with Premier David Makhura and MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi over their lack of response to engage with them on their call to fix the Gauteng health system.

More than 70 Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) members on Wednesday spent the night outside Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office, ahead of their Thursday 10am appointment with Gauteng Department of Health head Dr Sibongile Zungu and the premier's adviser Dumisani Dakile.

The members of the TAC say they are disappointed with Makhura and MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi over their lack of response to engage with them on their call to fix the Gauteng health system.

Lebohang Pitso, the provincial deputy chairperson of the TAC in Gauteng, said: "Facilities are congested and make it impossible to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, meaning the virus can spread like wildfire. But, above all, the medical help is substandard and inadequate, yet our call is being ignored by those with power to fix the probing issues.

"The postponement of our appointments with the MEC and premier is a clear indicator of a lack of interest to listen to the concerns of TAC or provide...

