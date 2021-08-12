Africa: Award-Winning Nigerian Mimi Fawaz and Cameroon's Leonard Chatelain to Host Totalenergies Final Draw

12 August 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Award-wining Nigerian sports presenter Mimi Fawaz and Cameroon acclaimed TV and radio legend Leonard Chatelain will host the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations final draw on Tuesday night, 17 August 2021.

The draw will be live at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT).

This is not the first time Fawaz will host CAF event - in January 2017, she did a sterling job as a co-host of the CAF Awards 2016 in Nigeria.

She is a well-known broadcaster who has been covering African football for a while including on international platforms like BBC.

Leonard Chatelain is an emblematic figure of Radio-TV shows in Cameroon. He has become a reference in his country where his name is a label of success in the presentation of prestigious galas. With friendliness, humor and joy, he knows how to make events a memorable experience!

