Namibia: Securi-Lid Roll Top Cover Now Available On Ford Ranger Wildtrak

12 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The versatility and security of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak has been enhanced with the introduction of the Securi-lid Roll Top Cover - now available as a Ford-approved accessory exclusively on the Ranger Wildtrak, and available for order through Ford's dealer network.

The attractive black Securi-lid Roll Top Cover is both sleek and secure, providing a side-locking system and a retractable lid, which offers an adjustable mid-stop position for ease of use.

Access to the rear load compartment is further enhanced by the Ranger's Easy Lift tailgate, with its innovative torsion rod system that dampens the opening action and reduces the initial lift force to raise the tailgate by 70%. The locking mechanism of the tailgate is integrated into the vehicle's central locking system, thus providing ultimate peace of mind.

The Roll Top Cover is fitted using structurally mounted brackets with no drilling required, in line with Ford's warranty terms. It also incorporates integrated channels on the side rails that accommodate the mounting of accessories such as fastening rings and a variety of racking systems.

The fitment of a load box cover is a popular option for Ranger Wildtrak owners so they can safely store items being carried. The addition of the Securi-lid Roll Top Cover is a great addition to our Ford-approved accessories line-up. It provides the additional practicality and security customers require, while maintaining the distinctive looks of the Ranger Wildtrak with its trademark styling that includes the integrated sports hoop.

