South Africa: Court Setback for Guptas and Their Lawyers

The Free State High Court has ruled that law firm BDK Attorneys has no authority to act for a Gupta-owned company.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has successfully challenged the legal authority of Gupta lawyers BDK Attorneys to act for one of the family's companies in restraint proceedings.

The High Court in the Free State has ruled that the law firm did not have authority to act on behalf of the Gupta-owned Islandsite Investments 180 because the company is in business rescue and under the control of business rescue practitioners (BRPs) Kurt Knoop and Louis Klopper. Judge Cagney Musi concluded that Islandsite had no right to authorise BDK to oppose the restraint proceedings without the authority of the BRPs.

"Therefore, BDK had no proper mandate to appear on behalf of the third defendant [Islandsite]. The company's decision is void for lack of approval by the business rescue practitioners," the ruling, handed down on Wednesday, reads.

Gupta lieutenant Ronica Ragavan. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

The court also found that neither the Guptas, as shareholders of the company, nor their employees Ronica Ragavan and Ashu Chawla -- the two directors of the company -- had legal standing to...