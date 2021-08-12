South Africa: Court Setback for Guptas and Their Lawyers

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

The Free State High Court has ruled that law firm BDK Attorneys has no authority to act for a Gupta-owned company.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has successfully challenged the legal authority of Gupta lawyers BDK Attorneys to act for one of the family's companies in restraint proceedings.

The High Court in the Free State has ruled that the law firm did not have authority to act on behalf of the Gupta-owned Islandsite Investments 180 because the company is in business rescue and under the control of business rescue practitioners (BRPs) Kurt Knoop and Louis Klopper. Judge Cagney Musi concluded that Islandsite had no right to authorise BDK to oppose the restraint proceedings without the authority of the BRPs.

"Therefore, BDK had no proper mandate to appear on behalf of the third defendant [Islandsite]. The company's decision is void for lack of approval by the business rescue practitioners," the ruling, handed down on Wednesday, reads.

Gupta lieutenant Ronica Ragavan. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

The court also found that neither the Guptas, as shareholders of the company, nor their employees Ronica Ragavan and Ashu Chawla -- the two directors of the company -- had legal standing to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X