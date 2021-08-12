Cameroon: Covid-19 - Ampliquick Making Screening Faster

This is the result of a research carried out by some Cameroonian experts in a hospital in Douala.

Some researchers in Cameroon have published research findings which reveal that AMPLIQUICK SARS-CoV-2 is an alternative diagnosis strategy which should help resolve the situation of timely and reliable results of Covid-19. This was made public in a research report titled "Comparative analysis of two molecular tests for the detection of Covid-19 in Cameroon", by experts from the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Douala, Gynaeco-Obstetrics and Pediatric Hospital Douala, Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Yaounde I, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Buea, Ministry of Public Health (Deido Health District) and the Institute for the Development of Africa (IDA), Yaounde.

The corresponding author of the research findings, Professor Francois-Xavier Mbopi says it was time for a change of attitude to scale up the Covid-19 testing ability in Cameroon. According to him, they had to look for a fast and effective alternative to obtaining Covid-19 results in the shortest time especially given that there is an urgent need for a rapid response strategy to the increasing demand of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results for patients, travelers and competitors to various games.